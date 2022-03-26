MonaCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $924,446.00 (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $65.41 million and approximately $924,446.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000615 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.