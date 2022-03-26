Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will report sales of $82.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $62.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $362.40 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $369.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 39,267 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

