Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will report $149.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $125.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $641.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $668.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $622.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 107,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 349,024 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,533 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,796,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,936. The firm has a market cap of $630.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.63. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

