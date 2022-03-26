Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,755,000. Twilio accounts for 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Twilio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $7.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.74.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,010 shares of company stock worth $7,781,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

