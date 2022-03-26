Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

SAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

NYSE SAR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 27,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,940. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $28,745,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.