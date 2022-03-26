Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRO. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 230,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,385. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $384.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.