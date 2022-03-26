Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT at $246.08

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of MRNA traded down $13.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,287,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337,038. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average of $253.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.
In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $877,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,054 shares of company stock worth $36,241,614 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
