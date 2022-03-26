Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT at $246.08

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of MRNA traded down $13.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,287,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337,038. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average of $253.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $877,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,054 shares of company stock worth $36,241,614 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

