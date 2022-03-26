MixMarvel One Day Volume Tops $1.67 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $56.57 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00035895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00112549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

