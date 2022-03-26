Brokerages Set Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Target Price at $88.00

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. AlphaValue upgraded Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ipsen from €87.00 ($95.60) to €105.00 ($115.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. 4,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.