OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. OrganiGram posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The business had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Shares of OGI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,400,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,410. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $552.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

