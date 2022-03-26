Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Market Cap Tops $3.31 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $5,765.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.30 or 0.07028999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,742.05 or 1.00051570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00043848 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.