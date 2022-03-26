Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33 ($5.97).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

LON:ASCL traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 336.20 ($4.43). The stock had a trading volume of 196,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,713. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 338.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 386.84. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 297.80 ($3.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.80 ($6.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

