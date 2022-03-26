Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $14.40 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.7% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Intuit by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Intuit stock traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $459.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,739. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.55.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.