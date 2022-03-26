CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Receives $29.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIXX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CIXX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 54,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,671,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CI Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,462,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CI Financial by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 685,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 320,200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in CI Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 882,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 157,391 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

