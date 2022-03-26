Analysts Set Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) PT at $19.60

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

AOMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 275,306 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 210,084 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 443,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 137,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOMR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 50,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

