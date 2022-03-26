Ark (ARK) Price Hits $1.05 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $143.12 million and $21.97 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,975,423 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

