Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Capital City Bank Group worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth $293,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CCBG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $452.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.70. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital City Bank Group (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

