Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,763 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $93.52.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

