Brokerages Set Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target at $9.83

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 865,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,383. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,206,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

