$58.75 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) will post sales of $58.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.10 million. Safehold posted sales of $43.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $258.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.17 million to $266.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $329.78 million, with estimates ranging from $326.72 million to $336.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.45 per share, with a total value of $499,862.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,336,741 shares of company stock valued at $197,749,808 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFE traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.35. 166,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of -0.11. Safehold has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

