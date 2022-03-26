VIMworld Market Cap Tops $16.91 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $16.91 million and approximately $59,841.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001869 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

