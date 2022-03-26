Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Price Hits $9.47 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Crypto Kombat has a total market cap of $95,713.08 and $75.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be purchased for about $9.47 or 0.00021108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.65 or 0.07036102 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,769.76 or 0.99790708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crypto Kombat Coin Trading

