Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 27.78%.

Shares of HCDI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 147,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.32. Harbor Custom Development has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Austin, Texas; Sacramento, California; and Punta Gorda, Florida. The company is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sale, and management of various residential projects.

