Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IMGO traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 236,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMGO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

In other news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $166,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,260.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Imago BioSciences by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Imago BioSciences by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

