Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) vs. Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Financial Contrast

Codex DNA and Scientific Industries are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Codex DNA shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Scientific Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Codex DNA and Scientific Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Codex DNA presently has a consensus price target of $23.19, indicating a potential upside of 401.95%. Given Codex DNA’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codex DNA and Scientific Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA $11.04 million 12.27 N/A N/A N/A Scientific Industries $9.77 million 4.46 -$3.67 million N/A N/A

Codex DNA has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Codex DNA and Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A Scientific Industries -45.41% -22.36% -19.75%

Summary

Codex DNA beats Scientific Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codex DNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Scientific Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubated shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, large volume magnetic, and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, it offers bioprocessing systems comprising disposable sensors, such as coaster systems and other shaking products using vessels; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, pill counters, test stands, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. The company's products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

