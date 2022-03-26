Zacks: Analysts Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $2,396,312.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 766,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,784. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.07.

MEDNAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.