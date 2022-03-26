Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.71. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,317,723 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.32. 1,315,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.74. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.