Rio DeFi (RFUEL) One Day Volume Reaches $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded flat against the dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00035734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00112464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

