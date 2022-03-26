MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 104.82% and a negative net margin of 198.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. MedAvail updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MDVL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 107,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MedAvail by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 49,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

