Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ICHR traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $36.07. 115,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,820. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

