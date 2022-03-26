Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,476. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

