Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,916,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $85.68. 1,377,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,244. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

