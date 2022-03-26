Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $57.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.38.
A number of research firms have commented on SNV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of SNV traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $51.72. 814,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,884. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $54.40.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.
About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.