Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $57.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.38.

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,320,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $51.72. 814,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,884. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

