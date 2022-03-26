AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOCIF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of AutoCanada stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.