Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.98.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
In other news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $18,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Albert Thomas acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,200 and have sold 25,741,141 shares valued at $59,429,824. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,823,055. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $455.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
About Velodyne Lidar (Get Rating)
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.
