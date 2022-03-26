Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

In other news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $18,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Albert Thomas acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,200 and have sold 25,741,141 shares valued at $59,429,824. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after buying an additional 1,079,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 121,494 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,823,055. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $455.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Velodyne Lidar (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.