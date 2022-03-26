$0.32 EPS Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDEV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

CDEV stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,346,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881,016. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 116,957 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,708,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 554,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

