Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 3,873 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 778,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,768. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

