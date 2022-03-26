Analysts Expect CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) to post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CinCor Pharma.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CINC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CinCor Pharma stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,089. CinCor Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27.

About CinCor Pharma (Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.