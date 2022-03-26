Idavoll Network (IDV) Market Capitalization Hits $8.88 Million

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.78 or 0.07025287 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,642.06 or 0.99823423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00043777 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

