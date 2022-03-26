Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $142.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.60 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $286.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $588.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $589.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $690.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.30. 289,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.70. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.