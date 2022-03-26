Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after buying an additional 837,721 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after buying an additional 815,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after buying an additional 399,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 691.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 313,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,909,000 after buying an additional 274,260 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE BAH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.94. 738,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,580. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.