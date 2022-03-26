Deeper Network Market Cap Reaches $100.99 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $100.99 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.78 or 0.07025287 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,642.06 or 0.99823423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00043777 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

