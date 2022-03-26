Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Primis Financial posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of FRST traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,584. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $352.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.99. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other Primis Financial news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 24,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $341,536.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. bought 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,990.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,031 shares of company stock worth $557,326 over the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Primis Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

