Analysts Expect Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.82 Million

Brokerages expect that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) will report sales of $203.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.43 million. Laureate Education posted sales of $194.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laureate Education.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.
Shares of Laureate Education stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 798,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.81.
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
