$0.29 EPS Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. REV Group posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

REVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 13,784.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in REV Group by 99,137.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REVG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. 298,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $878.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.27. REV Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

