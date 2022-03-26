Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New $15.10 Million Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.52. 1,427,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,844. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.07 and a 200 day moving average of $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,660. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

