The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,497 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,283,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

