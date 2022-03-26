Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will report $304.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.10 million to $304.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $20.23. 451,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,190. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at $16,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the third quarter valued at about $25,057,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

