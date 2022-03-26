NEXT (NEXT) Market Capitalization Hits $561,433.27

NEXT (NEXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. NEXT has a total market cap of $561,433.27 and $544.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00279935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013013 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001026 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001456 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.