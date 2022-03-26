TRON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002414 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003607 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000218 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,699,789,076 coins and its circulating supply is 101,699,792,439 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

